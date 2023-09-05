As of May 2023, there were approximately 1.8 million men employed in construction in the UK as of the first quarter of 2023, compared with just 311,000 women . Due to statistics still showing that the industry is very much a male dominated space, local housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes is encouraging young girls and women to explore the opportunities in construction by recently inviting the 12th Aylesbury Brownies down to their Kingsbrook site to become construction workers for a day

The Brownies on their site visit

The site visit, hosted by Barratt David Wilson North Thames, taught the Brownies about what goes into building a home, the key skills they would need in the role and the importance of sustainable features whilst building. The Brownies were given a tour of the show home, were taken to the live building site and even had the chance to help build their own wall which will, at some stage, become someone’s home. Throughout the visit, the Brownies were encouraged to consider the elements that the construction industry has to offer, what skills and qualifications would be needed to pursue a career and what daily activities look like for an onsite worker.

Jean Finn, leader of the 12th Aylesbury Brownies, commented: “It is so important that young girls have many doors open to them for the future in terms of careers, and it was fantastic for Barratt David Wilson North Thames to invite us down to Kingsbrook for the day. The girls had gleaming smiles the whole day and really took the opportunities on board to get involved in every activity which was thrown their way. I do hope that this day has broadened their career horizons and the hands-on activities has taken their practical skills to the next level!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, commented: “The Aylesbury Brownies really took the initiative to throw themselves into every activity they were given and did so with much enthusiasm on their site visit. It is lovely to see young girls getting actively involved in the construction industry and we are very happy that we could provide this site visit day to give the Brownies that open door to see what life is like in the career. I hope that the Brownies have come away from the experience day feeling motivated and excited about the career opportunities that lie ahead.”

Barratt David Wilson North Thames is currently building at its Kingsbrook development in Aylesbury. Current availability at its Orchard Green phase is a selection of one-, three- and four-bedroom homes from £250,000.

Kingsbrook Parish Council recently hosted its ‘Kingsbrook Live’ event which saw a fun-filled day full of family activities.