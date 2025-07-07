Broadcasting icon Terry Wogan's £3.75m family home hits the market in Buckinghamshire

Sir Terry Wogan’s former residence in Buckinghamshire has been put up for sale by his family.

The late broadcaster’s home in Hitcham Close, Taplow, has been put for sale with a valuation of £3,750,000.

Savills, which is selling the property, has revealed that Sir Terry and his wife, Lady Helen, bought the six-bedroom property in 1975.

Estate agents have described the home as an imposing arts and crafts country house set in exquisite gardens, the property provided a happy home for the couple and their family throughout 51 years of marriage.

Another look at the £3.75m home

Youngest son Mark said: “We’re a close family, so the kitchen was central to everything. Mum was a fantastic cook.

“Eating and talking around a table was a big part of growing up in the house. Even after we left home, you’d never go more than a couple of weeks without coming back for a weekend.

“The welcome was always warm and the food plentiful. My parents were great hosts and had a close group of good friends that would regularly be over for dinners.

“We’d also have some lovely long lunches on the terrace in the summer overlooking mum’s beloved garden. It’s a thing of beauty.”

The vast garden that a new owner will inherit

Sir Terry passed away in 2016 at the age of 77, while Lady Helen died last year aged 88.

Between 1993 and his semi-retirement in December 2009, Sir Terry's BBC Radio 2 breakfast show drew in an average of eight million listeners.

He was also famous for his work presenting Children In Need and as a commentator for the Eurovision Song Contest.

Mark continued: “People always assumed our house was full of famous people, but dad kept work and family very separate.

Sir Terry Wogan in 2004 in London. He was one of the most popular broadcasters around. (Photo by Steve Finn/Getty Images)

“It’s a family home in every sense and we have many happy memories. I’m particularly fond of the main drawing room. The views of the garden are very special, but there’s also a lovely wooden beam over the fireplace from an old sailing ship. It’s like a small theatre and growing up – much to everyone’s annoyance no doubt – I used to perform magic shows underneath it.

“We’ll miss the house very much. But it’ll make someone a great place to raise a family.”