Broadcasting icon Terry Wogan's £3.75m family home hits the market in Buckinghamshire
The late broadcaster’s home in Hitcham Close, Taplow, has been put for sale with a valuation of £3,750,000.
Savills, which is selling the property, has revealed that Sir Terry and his wife, Lady Helen, bought the six-bedroom property in 1975.
Estate agents have described the home as an imposing arts and crafts country house set in exquisite gardens, the property provided a happy home for the couple and their family throughout 51 years of marriage.
Youngest son Mark said: “We’re a close family, so the kitchen was central to everything. Mum was a fantastic cook.
“Eating and talking around a table was a big part of growing up in the house. Even after we left home, you’d never go more than a couple of weeks without coming back for a weekend.
“The welcome was always warm and the food plentiful. My parents were great hosts and had a close group of good friends that would regularly be over for dinners.
“We’d also have some lovely long lunches on the terrace in the summer overlooking mum’s beloved garden. It’s a thing of beauty.”
Sir Terry passed away in 2016 at the age of 77, while Lady Helen died last year aged 88.
Between 1993 and his semi-retirement in December 2009, Sir Terry's BBC Radio 2 breakfast show drew in an average of eight million listeners.
He was also famous for his work presenting Children In Need and as a commentator for the Eurovision Song Contest.
Mark continued: “People always assumed our house was full of famous people, but dad kept work and family very separate.
“It’s a family home in every sense and we have many happy memories. I’m particularly fond of the main drawing room. The views of the garden are very special, but there’s also a lovely wooden beam over the fireplace from an old sailing ship. It’s like a small theatre and growing up – much to everyone’s annoyance no doubt – I used to perform magic shows underneath it.
“We’ll miss the house very much. But it’ll make someone a great place to raise a family.”