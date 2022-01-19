Booking space remains available for business fair anticipating thousands of visitors at Westcott Venture Park

A business event designed to inspire youngsters is returning to Bucks soon and more local businesses can get involved.

On March 9 and 10, the Bucks Skills Show returns to Westcott Venture Park just outside of Aylesbury.

Organisers want to hear from employers that are interested in meeting children and young adults in the Bucks area who could end up being future employees.

A look at a previous year's Bucks Skills Show

Described as the largest careers inspiration event in the county, it is aimed at young people aged 11-19, teachers, parent carers, and anybody looking for a career change.

As well as businesses, attendees can also visit stalls ran by representatives from universities, colleges, and independent providers offering advice on further education.

Stalls can be booked online here and are offered on a first-come first-served basis.

The deadline for businesses to secure a place at the two-day exhibition is January 31.

The event is designed to inspire youngsters

Marina Jackson, under 19 skills manager and careers hub lead at Buckinghamshire Skills Hub, said: “The Bucks Skills Show keeps growing each year, as we help more and more young people discover their best next step.

"It is a great opportunity for businesses and education providers to meet young learners aspiring to find a firm footing on the career ladder.

"For exhibitors, it offers the opportunity to open young people’s eyes to the many different job opportunities available, enabling them to meet employers face-to-face, experience the many activities on offer and be motivated by high profile guest speakers.”

Businesses are provided with a free stand and internet access on both days.

Buckinghamshire Business First, which runs the event, advises, outdoor space is available for those who want to bring a larger exhibit or activity.

Exhibitors are also featured on the Skills Show webpage.

The show runs from 4pm to 7pm on both the Wednesday and Thursday, school visits have been organised, other young people and their parents are expected to turn up independently.

Further details on booking a stand can be discussed by calling 01494 568951.

Bucks Skills Hub provides more career information on its website here, people can also contact staff directly by emailing [email protected] or calling 01494 927130.