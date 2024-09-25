Buckingham Town Council has announced a fireworks display taking place at Bourton Park. It is free to enter and starts at 6pm on 2 November. Buckingham Town Council is promising a fireworks display, bonfire, and food from local vendors, as well as entertainment from DJ Dan Blaze.Buckingham Town Council has announced a fireworks display taking place at Bourton Park. It is free to enter and starts at 6pm on 2 November. Buckingham Town Council is promising a fireworks display, bonfire, and food from local vendors, as well as entertainment from DJ Dan Blaze.
Buckingham Town Council has announced a fireworks display taking place at Bourton Park. It is free to enter and starts at 6pm on 2 November. Buckingham Town Council is promising a fireworks display, bonfire, and food from local vendors, as well as entertainment from DJ Dan Blaze.

Bonfire Night 2024: Fireworks displays happening near Aylesbury and Buckingham

By James Lowson
Published 25th Sep 2024, 16:29 BST
Days are starting to get shorter, and temperatures are beginning to drop, so Bonfire Night will be here before you know it.

We have put together a list of some of the Bonfire Night events and fireworks displays happening in and around the Aylesbury Vale area.

With 5 November taking place on a Tuesday this year, firework hunters should be on the lookout for events taking place on the following and previous weekends.

We have put together a list of the Bonfire Night events that have been announced so far. This year, we are encouraging businesses and organisations to submit information about their events via our online portal, which can be accessed here.

Here are some of the best fireworks displays taking to the Aylesbury Vale skies this year:

Blackpit Brewery, between Silverstone and Stowe, is hosting another of its famous Bonfire Night events. This year's event takes place on 9 November. Ticketing information can be found on the company's website. In previous years, they have brought a space-rocket, a hawk, a giant human head, and a rising sun to Bucks.

1. Blackpit Brewery

Blackpit Brewery, between Silverstone and Stowe, is hosting another of its famous Bonfire Night events. This year's event takes place on 9 November. Ticketing information can be found on the company's website. In previous years, they have brought a space-rocket, a hawk, a giant human head, and a rising sun to Bucks. Photo: Blackpit Brewery

Photo Sales
Tring Festival of Fire takes place every year to raise money for local charity. This term it takes place on 2 November. It is held at Tring Park Cricket Club and tickets can be booked online.

2. Tring Festival of Fire

Tring Festival of Fire takes place every year to raise money for local charity. This term it takes place on 2 November. It is held at Tring Park Cricket Club and tickets can be booked online. Photo: Adam Hollier

Photo Sales
Taking place at the Chinnor Rugby ground on 9 November. Thame's three primary schools have organised a fireworks display starting at 6:30pm. Ticketing information can be found online. Volunteers have also booked food vendors and arranged bar facilities for the event.

3. Thame Fireworks Display 2024

Taking place at the Chinnor Rugby ground on 9 November. Thame's three primary schools have organised a fireworks display starting at 6:30pm. Ticketing information can be found online. Volunteers have also booked food vendors and arranged bar facilities for the event. Photo: Thame Town Council

Photo Sales
Mead Open Farm in Leighton Buzzard is hosting an activity day complete with a fireworks display on 9 November. Guests can also check out a floodlit outdoor play park. Ticketing information can be found on the venue's website, street food vendors will be on site and hot chocolate will also be available.

4. Family Fireworks and Farm Fun

Mead Open Farm in Leighton Buzzard is hosting an activity day complete with a fireworks display on 9 November. Guests can also check out a floodlit outdoor play park. Ticketing information can be found on the venue's website, street food vendors will be on site and hot chocolate will also be available. Photo: Mead Open Farm

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:AylesburyAylesbury Vale