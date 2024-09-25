Bonfire Night 2024: Fireworks displays happening near Aylesbury and Buckingham

We have put together a list of some of the Bonfire Night events and fireworks displays happening in and around the Aylesbury Vale area.

With 5 November taking place on a Tuesday this year, firework hunters should be on the lookout for events taking place on the following and previous weekends.

We have put together a list of the Bonfire Night events that have been announced so far. This year, we are encouraging businesses and organisations to submit information about their events via our online portal, which can be accessed here.

Here are some of the best fireworks displays taking to the Aylesbury Vale skies this year:

1 . Blackpit Brewery Blackpit Brewery, between Silverstone and Stowe, is hosting another of its famous Bonfire Night events. This year's event takes place on 9 November. Ticketing information can be found on the company's website. In previous years, they have brought a space-rocket, a hawk, a giant human head, and a rising sun to Bucks. Photo: Blackpit Brewery Photo Sales

2 . Tring Festival of Fire Tring Festival of Fire takes place every year to raise money for local charity. This term it takes place on 2 November. It is held at Tring Park Cricket Club and tickets can be booked online. Photo: Adam Hollier Photo Sales

3 . Thame Fireworks Display 2024 Taking place at the Chinnor Rugby ground on 9 November. Thame's three primary schools have organised a fireworks display starting at 6:30pm. Ticketing information can be found online. Volunteers have also booked food vendors and arranged bar facilities for the event. Photo: Thame Town Council Photo Sales