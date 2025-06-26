Blenheim showcases commercial portfolio and welcomes first business into new spaces in Park View, Woodstock

From converted barns suitable for office spaces to newly constructed units, Blenheim Estate Homes has a selection of diverse properties for various commercial purposes, both within the Estate and across locations in Oxfordshire available for rent.

Located between Long Hanborough and Combe, north west of Oxford, Blenheim Estate Sawmills is a heritage commercial space that offers a range of converted offices and business units on the historic Blenheim Estate within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Current availability at Blenheim Estate Sawmills includes a character office 1,459 sqft and a 3,015 sqft industrial unit, with convenient transport links and in close proximity to Long Hanborough train station (with frequent services to London and nearby Oxfordshire market towns). The Sawmills are completed to a high standard and benefit from nearby parking, LG3 fluorescent lighting, communal CCTV coverage, central heating, a kitchenette and perimeter trunking.

Another opportunity for those looking for a unique commercial space is the established Home Park, Bladon, a recently redecorated office development with spaces from 4,248 sqft to 5,572 sqft just off the A409 7 miles northwest of Oxford. Home Park benefits from excellent transport links, with Oxford Parkway station just 5 miles away and fantastic specification and amenities including ample parking, breakout space, underfloor heating and vaulted ceilings.

Earlier this year, the first businesses moved into two of the 12 commercial spaces at Blenheim Estate Homes’ Park View development in Woodstock, which neighbours Blenheim Palace. All of the remaining commercial units are expected to be completed in Spring 2026.

The latest additions to the legacy development are Sula Clinic, which provides personalised aesthetics treatments from medically qualified practitioners, and Alex Crêpes, a crêperie run by husband and wife team, creating crêpes in the traditional French style.

Angela Hunt, owner and clinical director at Sula Clinic, commented: “My attraction to Park View was

the dedicated parking for my patients, easy accessibility from Oxford, the Cotswolds, Swindon and Milton Keynes directions and discreet location. I also love the efficiency of the property, aligned with the green ethos of Blenheim Estate and Pye Homes.”

She added: “Many of my patients have commented on how easy Sula Clinic is to find, park and access as well as how calm, quiet and tranquil the clinic feels.”

Elizabeth Foulkes, Head of Property & Development at Blenheim, added: “We’re committed to enhancing our communities and creating long-term developments we can all be proud of, so it’s wonderful to welcome our first two businesses to Park View, building on the great community atmosphere which has already developed here.”

Blenheim Estate Homes’ long-standing development partner, Pye Homes, carefully planned and built Park View with a blend of rich history and captivating landscapes complemented by contemporary living.