Blenheim Estate Homes and Pye Homes spread the festive cheer with Christmas giving
Blenheim Estate Homes and its long-standing development partner, Pye Homes, are spreading festive cheer this month, supporting a host of community-focused initiatives.
The Oxfordshire housebuilders and their teams have united to give back to the local community for a host of good causes, including:
- Fundraising for the Samaritans, Banbury branch as part of their 50th Anniversary campaign
- Friends of Radley Primary School raffle to raise funds to help make improvements to the school library area following a successful campaign to successfully raise over £22K for playground refurbishments
- Supporting the Christmas raffle for the Radley Women's Institute ahead of it celebrating 10 years of being a trusted place for women of all generations, to share experiences and learn from each other
- Joining forces with The Crown, Marcham pub as it raises funds in aid of Flexicare (Oxford and Abingdon) a unique, free, sitting service to families with a severely disabled child and their siblings
- Last week the Pye Homes teams joined in the fun for Christmas Jumper Day raising over a £100 in aid of Save the Children
Roger File, Director at Pye Homes, said: “We are all about building, uplifting and fostering communities, and these initiatives we are supporting reflect the generosity, and spirit that define Pye Homes and Blenheim. This time of year is all about bringing together our residents, teams, and the local community for an opportunity to give back and support vital charities and causes while spreading joy during the festive season.”