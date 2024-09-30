Bewley Homes calls on UK Connect to boost mobile coverage
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Leading wireless connectivity solutions provider UK Connect has boosted mobile coverage at Bewley Homes’ Wilton Park development in Beaconsfield. Guaranteeing five bars of signal across the construction site, the custom-made offering from UK Connect transformed connectivity at the new build development, with Bewley Homes recording over 3000 successful ingoing and outgoing calls within the first three months of implementation.
Because the portable cabins on the construction site were built with highly metallic materials, the mobile signal inside the facility was significantly disrupted, forcing employees to take business calls outside. This was a huge inconvenience as it would force workers to move away from their desks, leaving them without the tools to record important information when speaking over the phone.
Within the space of 10 days, UK Connect successfully introduced its bespoke In-Building Mobile Coverage solution at the Wilton Park development in collaboration with Cel-Fi’s GO hardware. Providing reliable connectivity via robust 3G, 4G, and 5G networks, UK Connect enhanced on-site telecommunications, enabling team members to take business calls without having to step outside to get better signal.
Mark Swanson, Construction Site Manager at Bewley Homes, was extremely satisfied with the solution, highlighting how it boosted morale, “Our staff's satisfaction has greatly improved with the strong five-bar signal coverage throughout the construction site office. The signal amplification ensures seamless calling both inside and outside the cabin.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.