Berkhamsted Montague Pianos celebrates 145 years of harmonious history

The business was established in 1879 – the same year as the invention of the incandescent light bulb by Thomas Edison - changing hands from Tom Montague to Heckscher Pianos in the 1990’s. In 2014, musician Lee Chapman took the reins of the business, supported by his family. Lee is an experienced musician and a piano enthusiast, with over 20 years of experience in working in the piano trade.

Throughout its illustrious journey, Montague Pianos accolades include the prestigious 'Retailer of the Year' national award from the Music Industry Association, recognised for its outstanding customer service. Further testament to its commitment to making music accessible to all, the retailer has been accredited by the Arts Council initiative 'Take it Away' scheme, making piano ownership an affordable reality for aspiring and experienced musicians alike.

Today, Montague Pianos offers an array of services including the sale and rental of new and preloved pianos, expert tunings, professional moves, and restorations. Patrons have included famous composers, establishments such as the Royal Opera House, and countless musicians of different ages and abilities. The showroom on Northchurch High Street can be described as an Aladdin’s Cave of pianos, with every instrument hand-picked by Lee or an expert technician.

Beyond its commercial offerings, Montague Pianos prides itself on being a communal hub for piano education, connecting students of various ages and skill levels with local piano teachers. This commitment to fostering musical growth has solidified its status as more than just a retailer but a cornerstone of the community.

In a testament to its lasting impact, the legacy of Montague Pianos has inspired the name 'Montague Mews', a new 10-home residential development located at the rear of the shop.

Reflecting on this anniversary, Director Lee Chapman remarked, "We are proud to continue the rich heritage of Montague Pianos into 2024. Reaching 145 years is not just an achievement for us but a celebration for the local community who have steadfastly supported this family-owned business. We look forward to continuing to support practicing and established musicians alike on their musical journey."

