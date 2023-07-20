Beer wholesaler opens new 16k sq ft depot in Aylesbury creating 60 new jobs

An independent drinks wholesaler has announced plans to open a new depot in Aylesbury later this year, creating 60 new jobs.

LWC Drinks is opening a new depot in Aylesbury which is set to be 116,000 sq ft.

This will create around 60 jobs locally, primarily in the warehousing and distribution teams. On completion the site will open in Aston Clinton at Symmetry Park.

A first look at LWC Aylesbury

Currently, the independent beer company has 16 depots in the UK and has recently opened sites in Slough and Andover.

Aylesbury will be the third depot in the family-owned company’s portfolio delivering goods between London and the Three Counties.

LWC Drinks hopes to open the new base in October.

Ebrahim Mukadam, managing director for LWC Drinks commented: “I am delighted to be announcing plans to open a new depot in Aylesbury, and another significant step forward in LWC’s growth journey.

LWC Aylesbury

“London and the South East is a notoriously busy and demanding area, and an area in which we have had a footing for some time. However, as our customer base has grown, it is imperative that we uphold our commitment to service levels and maintain the same high standard of service our customers and partners have come to expect. This means investing in our local infrastructure and facilities, as we grow, to futureproof and protect our service level for years to come.

“We would never want our business successes to risk compromising our service – the foundation of our business - which is why we will always reinvest where we can, to safeguard this.

“I’m really looking forward to welcoming new customers and colleagues to the site when we open our doors in October.”

LWC Drinks says that the Aylesbury centre will have a state-of-the-art warehouse management system, which is designed to improve order accuracy and customer service.

The 105,000 sq ft site in Andover was opened just eight weeks ago, and another site in Doncaster started trading four months prior to that.

LWC Aylesbury, Andover and Slough combined will now cover London, Buckinghamshire, Surrey, Berkshire, and Hampshire.