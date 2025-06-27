'Beautiful' five-bedroom home in Aylesbury goes up for sale with £1.1m valuation

George David is seeking a buyer for a five-bedroom home located on Northumberland Avenue which can be viewed here on Zoopla. It has a current valuation of £1,100,000.
Estate agents have described the home, which also has two reception rooms and three bathrooms, as ‘beautiful’.
George David adds that it is located within one of Aylesbury’s most-sought after neighbourhoods. The home has also been championed for its spaciousness and beautifully landscaped rear garden.
It has been noted that the building is close to a number of prestigious schools. A spokesperson for George David said: “This exceptional home offers a rare opportunity to acquire a high-specification, versatile family property in a prime location.”
You can take a closer at the property by clicking through the below gallery: