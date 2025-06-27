On the market for £1,100,000placeholder image
'Beautiful' five-bedroom home in Aylesbury goes up for sale with £1.1m valuation

By James Lowson
Published 27th Jun 2025, 15:49 BST
A large private property in Aylesbury has been put up for sale with a valuation exceeding £1 million.

George David is seeking a buyer for a five-bedroom home located on Northumberland Avenue which can be viewed here on Zoopla. It has a current valuation of £1,100,000.

Estate agents have described the home, which also has two reception rooms and three bathrooms, as ‘beautiful’.

George David adds that it is located within one of Aylesbury’s most-sought after neighbourhoods. The home has also been championed for its spaciousness and beautifully landscaped rear garden.

It has been noted that the building is close to a number of prestigious schools. A spokesperson for George David said: “This exceptional home offers a rare opportunity to acquire a high-specification, versatile family property in a prime location.”

An aerial view of the rear of the property partially encompassing the expansive garden and delightful decking in the home.

1. Second look

An aerial view of the rear of the property partially encompassing the expansive garden and delightful decking in the home. Photo: George David

George David says, "The family room provides a versatile space perfect for relaxation, play or work."

2. Living room

George David says, "The family room provides a versatile space perfect for relaxation, play or work." Photo: George David

George David describes the kitchen as "beautifully designed with sleek cabinetry and premium worktops". The estate agent adds that it comes with a " a large kitchen island and a full range of integrated appliances".

3. Kitchen

George David describes the kitchen as "beautifully designed with sleek cabinetry and premium worktops". The estate agent adds that it comes with a " a large kitchen island and a full range of integrated appliances". Photo: George David

The other reception room in the home has been described as the more formal room of the two.

4. Sitting room

The other reception room in the home has been described as the more formal room of the two. Photo: George David

