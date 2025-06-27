'Beautiful' five-bedroom home in Aylesbury goes up for sale with £1.1m valuation

George David is seeking a buyer for a five-bedroom home located on Northumberland Avenue which can be viewed here on Zoopla. It has a current valuation of £1,100,000.

Estate agents have described the home, which also has two reception rooms and three bathrooms, as ‘beautiful’.

George David adds that it is located within one of Aylesbury’s most-sought after neighbourhoods. The home has also been championed for its spaciousness and beautifully landscaped rear garden.

It has been noted that the building is close to a number of prestigious schools. A spokesperson for George David said: “This exceptional home offers a rare opportunity to acquire a high-specification, versatile family property in a prime location.”

You can take a closer at the property by clicking through the below gallery:

1 . Second look An aerial view of the rear of the property partially encompassing the expansive garden and delightful decking in the home. Photo: George David Photo Sales

2 . Living room George David says, "The family room provides a versatile space perfect for relaxation, play or work." Photo: George David Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen George David describes the kitchen as "beautifully designed with sleek cabinetry and premium worktops". The estate agent adds that it comes with a " a large kitchen island and a full range of integrated appliances". Photo: George David Photo Sales

4 . Sitting room The other reception room in the home has been described as the more formal room of the two. Photo: George David Photo Sales