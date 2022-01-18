BBC and Pinewood Studios among the companies confirmed for jobs fair near Aylesbury Vale

The BBC and Pinewood Studios are among around 30 confirmed employers attending an upcoming jobs fair in Bucks.

Taking place on March 5, it is the first jobs fair organised by Bucks Council since it became a unitary authority.

Aldi, the BBC, Pinewood Studios and the Thames Valley Police are among the employers confirmed for the event, which takes place at The Elgiva Theatre in Chesham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

photo from Bucks Council

People looking for work, considering an apprenticeship or looking for a career or to upskill are encouraged to take advantage of the networking opportunity.

The fair has been carefully scheduled to coincide with National Careers Week, it will run from 10am to 3pm.

Councillor Gareth Williams said: “As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve unfortunately seen a rise in unemployment in the county. However, it’s encouraging to see that over recent months there has been an increase in job postings in Buckinghamshire.

“Our first-ever jobs and apprenticeships fair will help match local employers with local candidates and will help our residents kickstart their career or get back into work after an extended break.

“I would also like to thank all of our partners who are helping to make this important event possible.”

Bucks Council confirmed the event following discussions with members of Chesham Town Council and local village community boards.

Other partners for the fair include: Buckinghamshire Business First, Buckinghamshire College Group, Buckinghamshire New University, the Department for Work and Pensions, Oasis Partnership, Chiltern Chamber of Commerce, Screen Skills, All Spring Media and Buckinghamshire Skills Hub.

Councillor Joseph Baum said: “It’s been a long-running passion of mine to help people find opportunities in Buckinghamshire, and I’m proud to have played a part in this event. It’s genuinely exciting and rewarding to be helping to lead the first of what I hope will be many more Buckinghamshire job fairs to come.”