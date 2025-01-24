Barclays in Aylesbury confirms relocation plans with town centre branch closing
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Barclays is closing its branch in Market Square and moving its customer facing services in Aylesbury to 25-29 High Street.
Work is underway to construct the new branch with the international banking group confirming plans to shut its Market Square site on 14 March.
Currently, Barclays has set 24 March as the opening date for its new branch.
Staff currently working at the Aylesbury bank will be transferring over to the new site, Barclays has also confirmed to The Bucks Herald.
A Barclays spokesperson said: “While we relocate to our new premises, we are confident that access to banking remains sufficient in the local community; everyday transactions can be completed at any Post Office, with the closest located 25-29 High Street, Aylesbury, a short distance away. There are a number of free-to-use ATMs within one mile of the branch, with the nearest located at the Halifax, NatWest, and HSBC located in the Market Square, Aylesbury.
“Our local customers have received a letter informing them of the branch move. We look forward to welcoming our customers to the new modern feel branch in Aylesbury, which will have better disability access, improved meeting rooms, a counter and a cash machine available 24 hours a day.”
Customers with concerns about the move are encouraged to speak to Barclays staff prior to the closure.
There is no official word on what will happen to the Market Square building after Barclays vacate it. It sits next to the former Green Man pub, which has sat derelict in the town centre for years.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.