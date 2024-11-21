Aylesbury's newest tattoo shop wins England Business Award just months after opening

The NostalgInk team. Photo from VR Media

A new tattoo store in Aylesbury is already winning regional accolades within a year of opening.

NostalgInk, a tattoo and piercing studio located in Temple Square, was named the Best Tattoo Shop in Buckinghamshire at the England’s Business Awards.

This award comes just months after the store opened, NostalgInk was launched in Aylesbury back in July. It offers bespoke tattoos and piercings inspired by 90s and noughties culture.

“This award validates all the late nights, hard work, and love we’ve poured into this business,” Co-owner Fabe, who specialises in black and grey realism designs said.

The business was recognised at the England Business Awards. Photo from VR Media

“As a tattoo artist, it’s rewarding and a reflection of the trust our clients place in us to bring their stories to life through art and knowing that the work we do leaves a lasting impact.”

Fabe is the best known artist working at the store and has previously been endorsed by top flight footballers Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Wilfried Zaha.

Fellow co-owner Apple Rooney, who invested in the venture alongside her sister Aryanna, and husband Nico, added: “This win means so much. We’re honoured to represent Aylesbury and show that a town like ours can make a big impact.”

Staff at the parlour were unable to attend the awards night in person, but have since posed with the certificate. Nico said: “We’re excited about what’s next. This award is just the beginning of what NostalgInk can achieve. We want to keep raising the bar—not just for tattoos and piercings but for what a studio can represent. For us, it’s about creating experiences that stay with people forever.”