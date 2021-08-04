Aylesbury's British Property Award winner for 2021 revealed

Estate agents, Michael Anthony won the 2021 British Property Award for Aylesbury.

The estate agency in Aylesbury was a 'gold winner' in this year's property awards, for 'outstanding' work produced during a challenging economic period for businesses across the globe.

The property award was also granted in recognition of the company's high standards when it comes to customer service.

Michael Anthony Donnachie, Mark Vosper and the Aylesbury team

The local, regional and national awards offered at the British Property Awards are designed to recognise businesses that 'go that extra mile' to help its customers.

Michael Anthony has been shortlisted for national awards, it says it will reveal which ones at a later date.

Michael Anthony Donnachie, founder of the company commented: “We are very proud to have won The British Property Awards Gold Award for 2021, it is fantastic recognition of all of our team’s hard work. We are still passionate about achieving the best results and service for our clients since we established in Aylesbury 32 years ago. We’re still going strong!”

“As an Aylesbury company we are proud to be an integral part of Aylesbury’s community. We enjoy supporting many local charities and schools to invest in the local community”

Award winning certificate

The British Property Awards are decided based on 25 different pieces of scoring criteria. Feedback is offered on how estate agents operate during mystery shop visits.

The criteria says agents are judged both 'rigorously and fairly' in varied scenarios, time periods and mediums.

Robert McLean from The British Property Awards said “Our awards have been specifically designed to be attainable to all agents, removing common barriers to entry, such as cost, to ensure that we have the most inclusive awards.