Aylesbury's best restaurants according to our readers including Turkish, Italian and Caribbean eateries

To kickstart 2025, we wanted to showcase some of the best businesses in town and asked our readers for recommendations.

Here are some of the eateries you nominated as the top places to dine at in Aylesbury.

This list contains a variety of specialist restaurants covering a multitude of different cultures and countries favourite dishes.

Our list is based purely on reader responses and can be seen in full below:

(These restaurants have not been put in a definitive order, but we tried to put the restaurants that received the most votes on the first few pages of our comprehensive list)

1 . Kuzzu The Turkish restaurant in Aylesbury town centre received many votes from readers. It is known for its variety of Mediterranean dishes such as mezes and charcoal grilled meats.

2 . Opuz One of Aylesbury's most luxurious restaurants, many readers recommended the premium restaurant located in the Exchange.

3 . Thailicious Thailicious has developed a reputation as one of the best restaurants in Aylesbury. Serving authentic Thai food, the restaurant is set for change with the current owners vacating the premises in the next six weeks.

4 . RajBhuj RajBhuj in Stone is one of the most popular restaurants in the wider Aylesbury area. It is located on the A418 in Stone.