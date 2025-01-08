The Bucks Herald has put together a comprehensive look at the best restaurants in AylesburyThe Bucks Herald has put together a comprehensive look at the best restaurants in Aylesbury
The Bucks Herald has put together a comprehensive look at the best restaurants in Aylesbury

Aylesbury's best restaurants according to our readers including Turkish, Italian and Caribbean eateries

By James Lowson
Published 8th Jan 2025, 15:20 GMT
Sometimes everyone needs a break from cooking and fortunately we have a lot of great restaurants and takeaway options in Aylesbury.

To kickstart 2025, we wanted to showcase some of the best businesses in town and asked our readers for recommendations.

Here are some of the eateries you nominated as the top places to dine at in Aylesbury.

This list contains a variety of specialist restaurants covering a multitude of different cultures and countries favourite dishes.

Our list is based purely on reader responses and can be seen in full below:

(These restaurants have not been put in a definitive order, but we tried to put the restaurants that received the most votes on the first few pages of our comprehensive list)

The Turkish restaurant in Aylesbury town centre received many votes from readers. It is known for its variety of Mediterranean dishes such as mezes and charcoal grilled meats.

1. Kuzzu

The Turkish restaurant in Aylesbury town centre received many votes from readers. It is known for its variety of Mediterranean dishes such as mezes and charcoal grilled meats. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
One of Aylesbury's most luxurious restaurants, many readers recommended the premium restaurant located in the Exchange.

2. Opuz

One of Aylesbury's most luxurious restaurants, many readers recommended the premium restaurant located in the Exchange. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Thailicious has developed a reputation as one of the best restaurants in Aylesbury. Serving authentic Thai food, the restaurant is set for change with the current owners vacating the premises in the next six weeks.

3. Thailicious

Thailicious has developed a reputation as one of the best restaurants in Aylesbury. Serving authentic Thai food, the restaurant is set for change with the current owners vacating the premises in the next six weeks. Photo: Thailicious

Photo Sales
RajBhuj in Stone is one of the most popular restaurants in the wider Aylesbury area. It is located on the A418 in Stone.

4. RajBhuj

RajBhuj in Stone is one of the most popular restaurants in the wider Aylesbury area. It is located on the A418 in Stone. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:AylesburyCaribbean
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice