Aylesbury woman celebrates 47 years working in the same building as business leaves Bucks

A Bucks woman will be saying goodbye to her place of work in Aylesbury after 47 years at the same site.

Doris Williams has worked at the former CBS site in Rabans Lane since it opened back in 1976.

She was 20 when she joined the company and has worked in a number of different departments at the factory. Doris started as a record packer in the days when vinyl records were manufactured on site.

Doris Williams

Doris was selected to be part of an IT project to design and introduce a system to allow all the media in the factory to be received, stored, retrieved and picked for distribution. This role took her to Europe and the US during the 18 months it took to deliver.She has since moved into a more senior role in the company as a planning manager for distribution for all the media supplied to the many outlets country-wide.

Doris is staying with the company, which is now owned by Utopia Music Group, and is among the staff transfering from the Aylesbury site to Bicester.

She said: “It will be surreal and sad leaving the building for the last time. I think any job has its ups and downs but in the most part I have enjoyed my time with the company and have met lots of great people. No doubt there will be challenges while things bed in at Bicester but the new site is much more suited to our current business.”

Last year it was announced that Bucks Council had approved the demolition of the Aylesbury site. A property company wants to knock down buildings along Rabans Lane to make way for 200 new properties. It is said to be a major residential development project, which will help the local authority meet its housing targets.

Over the years the site has been managed and owned by a number of media giants with Sony music, and The Entertainment Network, owning the building before, Cinram Novum.