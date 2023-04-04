A videographer from Aylesbury was recognised at a national awards ceremony celebrating excellence in the wedding industry.

At the 2023 Guides for Brides Customer Service Awards, Gaetano Di Giacomo’s company won wedding videographer and photographer of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Winners were chosen at a ceremony at Oxford Town Hall last Wednesday (29 March).

Guides for Brides Customer Service Awards, photo from Sam and Steve Photography

Now in its seventh year, the awards recognise wedding suppliers who have provided exceptional customer service to brides and grooms throughout the year. Additionally, the event raised money for Guides for Brides’ charity partner, VOW for Girls, which is working to end the global child marriage crisis.

Over £1,200 was raised for the charity, which is enough to send eight girls to school for a year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Winners are judged on customer feedback and ratings submitted to the Guides for Brides website.

Then a panel of judges, made up of esteemed industry professionals, get together to weigh up which businesses are most deserving.

Nikita Thorne, Guides for Brides’ head of strategy and host for the evening said: “The Guides for Brides Customer Service Awards are a national recognition for wedding venues and suppliers that go above and beyond for their couples. We are honoured to be able to recognise and reward these businesses who have shown exceptional customer care throughout 2022, one of the busiest years for weddings we’ve ever seen.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Buckinghamshire businesses featured in a wide range of categories with 14 organisations being named as finalists for the 35 awards.

As well as the win for Gaetano Di Giacomo Media Production, Rosalyn's Emporium in Chesham was highly commended in the jewellery.

Guides for Brides runs a directory of wedding suppliers across the UK, including venues, photographers, florists, and more. Brides and grooms can use the website to search for suppliers, read reviews, and compare prices.

Advertisement

Advertisement