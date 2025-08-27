Aylesbury variety store and garden centre reopens after 'important' renovation

Last week, The Range in Broadfields Retail Park opened to the public again after a makeover.

It has been revealed that the renovation was authorised to make the store brighter, more convenient, and a more enjoyable place for customers to shop.

A spokesperson for the retail company revealed that new layouts have been created throughout the store.

-Departments with updated layouts include:

-Outdoor Leisure

-Cleaning & Laundry

-DIY

-Food including an Iceland foods department

-Health & Beauty

-Painting & Decorating

-Pets

-Rugs

-Seasonal

-Technology

-Window Fashion

-Textiles

Homebase products are also available at the store where there is a ‘Garden Centre by Homebase’ section.

CEO of CDS Superstores, trading as The Range, wilko and Homebase, Alex Simpkin said: “This is an important milestone in our ongoing mission to optimise our stores and deliver as satisfying a shopping experience as possible at all times.

“The changes in Aylesbury will make it easier for customers to find what they need while enjoying an enhanced in-store atmosphere. We look forward to welcoming the community to explore the results.”

More details can be found on The Range website here. The Aylesbury unit is one of over 200 Range stores currently operating within the UK. The Range opened in Aylesbury back in 2019 to much fanfare. When the large unit opened six years ago the operation was said to have created around 80 jobs locally both within the store and supply roles linked to its opening.

