Aylesbury vape shop ordered to remove unauthorised signage and CCTV

A shop in Aylesbury has changed its store’s appearance after an official order was lodged by Bucks Council.

Bucks Council has confirmed that signage and CCTV, that was not approved by the authority, has been removed from Smok n Vape in Kingsbury.

Buckinghamshire Council issued the business with a Listed Building Enforcement Notice on 20 June, last year.

Council staff found that the store was displaying advertisements, signs, and CCTV that had not received official approval.

Bucks Council confirmed today (21 February), that the Grade II listed building, is once again compliant with its guidelines.

Staff at the shop, located within Aylesbury’s town centre, had to remove adverts, signs, and CCTV, and complete repair work on part of the building.

Councillor Peter Strachan said: "We are delighted to see the compliance with the Listed Building Enforcement Notice at 60 Kingsbury, a premises which sits on a prominent corner. This area holds significant historical and architectural value, and its preservation is crucial for maintaining the character of Aylesbury Old Town.

“The successful removal of unauthorised installations and the restoration work not only uphold the integrity of our conservation area but also serve as a testament to our commitment to protecting Aylesbury’s heritage."

Bucks Council is encouraging residents to report potential planning breaches to the authority online.

Bucks Council says it will continue to ensure that all listed buildings are protected and maintained in accordance with planning regulations.

Other examples of breaches the authority deals with includes unauthorised extensions on properties, businesses not following planning permission conditions, and people changing the use of a property without informing the authority.