Aylesbury Vale woman gets green light to launch dog grooming business from home
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new dog groomers is set to open in a woman’s house in a Bucks village after a planning application was approved.
Becky Collins has been given permission to run the business from her house in Worlds End Lane, Weston Turville.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Buckinghamshire Council gave her a certificate of lawfulness to cut dogs’ hair in the utility room of her home.
Dog grooming will only take place on a part-time basis and only one or two dogs will be groomed a day.
Becky, who will be the only groomer, said there was parking space for three vehicles and that noise issues and footfall on the property would be controlled.
She added: “The affect that grooming dogs at my property may have on any neighbours will always be taken into account when booking in customers, such as time of day etc.
“Should any dogs be a constant noise nuisance throughout their appointment, they will be excluded from my client books for my neighbours’ sake.”