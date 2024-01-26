News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING

Aylesbury Vale woman gets green light to launch dog grooming business from home

Bucks Council has given her permission to start the part-time venture
By Charlie Smith, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 26th Jan 2024, 14:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A new dog groomers is set to open in a woman’s house in a Bucks village after a planning application was approved.

Becky Collins has been given permission to run the business from her house in Worlds End Lane, Weston Turville.

Buckinghamshire Council gave her a certificate of lawfulness to cut dogs’ hair in the utility room of her home.

Most Popular
Photo from Crufts used for illustrative purposes (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)Photo from Crufts used for illustrative purposes (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Photo from Crufts used for illustrative purposes (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Read More
Family-run Wendover business celebrates 20 years of creating chocolate

Dog grooming will only take place on a part-time basis and only one or two dogs will be groomed a day.

Becky, who will be the only groomer, said there was parking space for three vehicles and that noise issues and footfall on the property would be controlled.

She added: “The affect that grooming dogs at my property may have on any neighbours will always be taken into account when booking in customers, such as time of day etc.

“Should any dogs be a constant noise nuisance throughout their appointment, they will be excluded from my client books for my neighbours’ sake.”

Related topics:Aylesbury ValeBuckinghamshire Council