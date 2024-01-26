Aylesbury Vale woman gets green light to launch dog grooming business from home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new dog groomers is set to open in a woman’s house in a Bucks village after a planning application was approved.

Becky Collins has been given permission to run the business from her house in Worlds End Lane, Weston Turville.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buckinghamshire Council gave her a certificate of lawfulness to cut dogs’ hair in the utility room of her home.

Photo from Crufts used for illustrative purposes (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Dog grooming will only take place on a part-time basis and only one or two dogs will be groomed a day.

Becky, who will be the only groomer, said there was parking space for three vehicles and that noise issues and footfall on the property would be controlled.

She added: “The affect that grooming dogs at my property may have on any neighbours will always be taken into account when booking in customers, such as time of day etc.