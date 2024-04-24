Aylesbury Vale shop set to become one of the first venues to stock fresh frozen cat food

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Aylesbury Vale store has been named as one of the latest places that will stock fresh frozen cat food this week.

From Friday (26 April) customers will be able to purchase the food from Pets at Home in Buckingham.

Pets at Home has agreed a deal to stock products from the producer, KatKin, that is claiming to be selling the first fresh frozen cat food in stores.

One of 26 chosen stores

Already the deal has been agreed in 21 Pets at Home stores, the Buckingham shop is one of five stores the product is being rolled out to later this week.

Among the products pet owners can look for in Aylesbury Vale are fresh frozen recipes, multipacks, and variety packs. Katkin started as an online food subscription service, and was founded by siblings Nikki and Brett O’Farrell, and Ed Westcott in 2020.

It claims to be the only pet food producer selling 100% real meat products that are of human-quality. Katkin products- core fresh range includes chicken, turkey, duck, and beef.

Current projections from the company show it has delivered over 40 million meals since its formation. Last year, the company announced it had found a new investor, Active Partners.

The value of the investment was not announced, but the company mentioned plans to fuel retail growth at the time. It was also said that the company would use the cash injection to expand its projects.