Aylesbury Vale housing association gets top marks for financial viability

Aylesbury Vale’s biggest social housing provider, Fairhive Homes, has kept its top rating for financial viability and governance, following an in-depth assessment by the Regulator of Social Housing.

Fairhive (formerly the Vale of Aylesbury Housing Trust), which owns and manages over 8,500 homes in and around Aylesbury Vale, has maintained the top regulatory rating of G1 for governance and V1 for financial viability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Housing associations are assessed and rated by the regulator to ensure that they manage their affairs effectively and have financial capacity to deal with a wide range of adverse financial scenarios.

Fairhive Homes is Aylesbury Vale's largest social housing provider

Chief executive Matthew Applegate said: “Our governance and financial stability are key strengths for us and I’m pleased that this has been recognised by the regulator.

"Maintaining the G1/V1 rating will provide assurance to our residents and stakeholders on our ability to deliver on our plans and future aspirations.

“I’d like to thank our employees for their continued dedication and hard work."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chair of the board, Stephen Stringer, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with this outcome. I’m particularly happy that, following several challenging years, we were still able to deliver on our strategic plans and continue to operate an efficient and effective business.