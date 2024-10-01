Aylesbury Vale Crematorium praised for excellent level of service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aylesbury Vale Crematorium’s commitment to put people at the heart of everything it does has been endorsed by an industry inspector.

Gordon Hull’s report concluded that the Buckinghamshire site offered “an excellent level of service provision” and that he “did not feel it necessary to make any recommendations.”

Mr Hull is an inspector with the Federation of Burial & Cremation Authorities (FBCA) and had conducted a Crematorium Compliance Scheme inspection at the site in July 2024.

The inspection involved scrutinising six separate key areas of service delivery, through discussion and viewing of more than 80 points of interest.

Aylesbury Vale Crematorium

The crematorium scored 100% for administration, ceremony facilities, and service and staff.

Aylesbury Vale Crematorium Manager Lilly Fortune said: “I am so proud of everyone involved in the running of our crematorium and was particularly pleased to see the FBCA inspector award full marks for Service and Staff.

“People are at the heart of everything we do, ensuring that our colleagues provide exceptional service and care to the families we support, whether that is organising and delivering a funeral service to helping the bereaved memorialise their loved ones within our grounds or through a wide variety of other options.”

Aylesbury Vale Crematorium is part of Westerleigh Group, one of the UK’s largest independent owners and operators of crematoria and cemeteries, with 40 sites in England, Scotland, and Wales, all set within beautifully landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide peaceful places for people to visit and reflect.

Mr Hull found the crematorium “…to be operating in accordance with the three key areas of compliance: 1. The Cremation Regulations 2009, relating to statutory documentation; 2. The Defra Process Guidance notes 5/12, relating to cremation; and 3. The Code of Cremation Practice, relating to all aspects of the service.”

Lilly added: “We also received top marks for ceremony facilities, which endorses our efforts to ensure every service here is as uniquely personal as possible and delivered to the very highest standards.”