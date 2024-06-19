Aylesbury Vale cook impresses judges in her first ever Chef of the Year competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meet Agi, the talented chef from Hampden Hall Care Home, who recently impressed judges at the NACC Care Chef of the Year competition for the South East Region.

In her debut, Agi's Vegan Crab Cake earned her the Highly Commended Main Course award, showcasing both her culinary skill and creativity. Despite tough competition, Agi's achievement has set a high bar for future contests, leaving us eager to see what she accomplishes next.

Yesterday, the South East Regional Heats kicked off, where chefs were challenged to create a two-course menu – a main course and a dessert – suitable for care home residents. The total food cost for both courses was capped at £4.50 per head for three portions, and the meals had to be nutritionally balanced and include one of Unilever Food Solutions’ products. Each contestant had 90 minutes to prepare their dishes, testing even the most seasoned chefs' presentation and creativity skills.

Agi - Hampden Hall Care Home's Chef competes in the NACC Care Chef of the Year competition.

While Agi didn’t take home the top prize, she earned the Highly Commended Main Course award for her Vegan Crab Cake dish. This is a remarkable achievement, especially considering it was Agi’s first competition and she was up against highly experienced chefs.

The judges were highly impressed with Agi’s skills and creativity, encouraging her to compete again next year. We are incredibly proud of Agi and excited to see what she will achieve in the future. Stay tuned!

About Hampden Hall Care Centre

Nestled away in a residential area of Weston Turville, Aylesbury, Hampden Hall Care Centre has been providing exceptional residential and nursing care to local residents for over 10 years.

Delivering first-class care and respect to loved ones, highly trained professional nurses and healthcare teams provide uniquely tailored care plans to each resident who joins the family.

Facilities have been designed to enhance resident care and quality of living, with modern yet homely rooms and a choice of living and dining spaces, Hampden Hall Care Centre welcomes all.