Aylesbury Vale bungalow with vast private garden hits the market for £1.25m

By James Lowson
Published 10th Jan 2025, 11:19 GMT
A property in Aylesbury Vale has recently hit the market with a £1,250,000 valuation.

Tim Russ and Company is selling a bungalow tucked away in the Aylesbury Vale countryside and it can be viewed here online on Zoopla.

It is located in Brook End, Weston Turville, and boasts almost one acre of private lawned gardens.

Other features praised by estate agents are the home’s flexible living spaces that can be converted to any potential owner’s needs and the large garage which has room for four vehicles.

Called Campbell House, the home is likely to appeal to nature lovers given that it is sat at the bottom of the Chiltern Hills.

Four schools are located within two miles of the building and the nearest railway station is under 1.5 miles away.

You can take a virtual tour of the home by clicking through the below gallery:

Tim Russ and Company describes the kitchen as a well-fitted kitchen/breakfast room with integrated appliances.

1. Kitchen

Tim Russ and Company describes the kitchen as a well-fitted kitchen/breakfast room with integrated appliances. Photo: Tim Russ and Company

The dining room also offers beautiful outdoors views.

2. Dining room

The dining room also offers beautiful outdoors views. Photo: Tim Russ and Company

One of four bathrooms in the bungalow.

3. Bathroom

One of four bathrooms in the bungalow. Photo: Tim Russ and Company

One of four bedrooms in the property, this master one comes with its own bathroom and dressing room.

4. Bedroom

One of four bedrooms in the property, this master one comes with its own bathroom and dressing room. Photo: Tim Russ and Company

