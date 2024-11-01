Aylesbury train lines disrupted by engineering works and industrial action this weekend

Chiltern Railways is warning passengers of upcoming industrial action and engineering work set to disrupt its services.

Aylesbury travellers will have to use replacement buses operating between the town’s railway station and Great Missenden.

Strikes planned by London Underground staff are also likely to affect the line between Aylesbury and London Marylebone.

One of the London lines that will be affected is the Metropolitan line, which runs alongside the Marylebone to Aylesbury Chiltern Railways service.

A Chiltern Railways train at London Marylebone station

Key union groups, ASLEF and RMT, have confirmed plans for industrial action between 1-16 November.

Michael Stewart, commercial and customer strategy director at Chiltern Railways, said: “I would like to thank customers for their patience and understanding as the London Underground industrial action will disrupt our services on the Metropolitan Line in November.

“On certain days between Friday 1 November and Saturday 16 November there will be no Chiltern services operating between London Marylebone and Great Missenden so I urge customers to plan ahead.”

Chiltern Railways has provided the following break down of the changes to its usual timetable:

-Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 November - Engineering works are in place between Great Missenden and Aylesbury all day on both days. Rail replacement bus services will operate connecting with trains to/from London Marylebone at Beaconsfield

-Monday 4 November – Normal service

-Tuesday 5 November until Friday 8 November inclusive – No Chiltern services will operate between London Marylebone and Great Missenden. A limited service will operate between Great Missenden and Aylesbury/Aylesbury Parkway

-Saturday 9 November – Services on the Metropolitan Line will start later than usual

-Sunday 10 November – Normal service

-Monday 11 November – Normal service

-Tuesday 12 November – No services between Amersham and Harrow on the Hill. Services will run non-stop between Great Missenden to London Marylebone

-Wednesday 13 November – Normal service

Chiltern Railways has provided further details on how the disruption will affect its services online here.

Also, the rail company has stated that HS2 viaduct works near Wendover are likely to make trains busier than usual between London Marylebone and Oxford. Chiltern Railway also anticipates that engineering works in Paddington will lead to an increase in passengers usings its services from Marylebone.