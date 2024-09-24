Aylesbury town centre venue's 4am event could be cancelled due to noise complaints

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Neighbours living near a restaurant in Buckinghamshire have been ‘unable to sleep’ due to music being played into the early hours of the morning.

A small number of complaints about S&S Kitchen at 58 Kingsbury in Aylesbury were discussed during a meeting of Buckinghamshire Council’s licensing sub-committee on Thursday, September 19.

Officers met to consider the award-winning Caribbean restaurant’s application for a new temporary event notice for 27 October.

This latest planned event is also set to last until 4am, as per previous nights at S&S Kitchen.

Environmental health officer Charlie Robinson told the committee that his department had objected to the event after he attended two separate homes of nearby residents during the restaurant’s last event in July.

He said: “It was clear that even though some additional controls had been put in place, the music was significantly impacting the residents within their homes, stopping them from being able to sleep.”

The office claimed this was therefore also impacting residents in the days after the events due to them ‘not having any rest’ until 4:30am once things had ‘settled down’.

S&S Kitchen, which has asked the council for permission to sell alcohol and play music until 4am, has a decibel monitor to assess sound levels and has also moved the position of its speakers.

Applicant Stevi Beckford told the meeting: “This is our livelihood. We will try and get a sound limiter in place in time.”

The committee will publish its decision in due course.