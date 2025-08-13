Aylesbury town centre store applies for licence to sell alcohol until 11pm

Plans have been lodged for an off-licence in a Buckinghamshire town to sell alcohol until 11pm.

The applicant, Mitz Traders Ltd, is seeking permission to sell alcohol from the ground floor retail unit at 4 Bourbon Street, Aylesbury.

The shop would be open, and licensed to sell alcohol, from 7am to 11pm Monday to Saturday, and from 9am to 10pm on Sundays.

The application states the off-licence is in a busy commercial area, with a mix of retail, food and service businesses nearby, and benefits from high footfall during the day.

It also says the store is easily accessible by public transport and within walking distance of the town centre.

Inside, the store will feature a bright, retail space, with neatly arranged shelving and chilled displays designed for easy browsing.

A clearly marked sales counter will be monitored by CCTV, part of a wider security system covering the entire shop.

Access to staff-only areas will be strictly controlled, while the layout aims to keep all stock visible to both staff and customers, in line with the store’s commitment to safety and responsible retailing.

At the rear of the shop, a staircase will lead down to a secure basement, housing stock storage, a staff kitchen, an office, and two staff toilets.

These areas will remain off-limits to customers at all times. The premises will be under full CCTV surveillance, with cameras monitoring both inside and outside access points.

The operator has committed to a strict Challenge 25 policy to prevent underage sales, alongside comprehensive staff training in responsible alcohol retailing.

No alcohol will be consumed on or immediately outside the shop, with clear signage to remind customers.

The owners say they are dedicated to upholding all four licensing objectives, pledging to run the store as a safe, lawful, and community-conscious business.

It said in the application: “To promote the prevention of public nuisance, I will assess local issues, engage with the community and stakeholders.

“Set clear licensing conditions to control noise and behaviour, ensure regular monitoring and enforcement, support licensees with best practices.

“And keep the public informed. Regular reviews will help adapt policies to reduce nuisances effectively.

“To protect children from harm, I will set clear age restrictions, ensure staff are trained, work with authorities, monitor compliance, and enforce rules to prevent underage access and safeguard children in licensed premises.”

The application also sets out measures to ensure public safety, including keeping all emergency exits clear, regularly maintaining fire and electrical safety equipment, and displaying clear safety signage.