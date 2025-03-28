Aylesbury town centre district reopens after £300k improvement works under regeneration project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Expensive improvement works has been completed in a stretch of Aylesbury town centre.

Improvement works on Cambridge Street in Aylesbury town centre, by the closed Harrow pub, has been completed.

Bucks Council allocated over £312,000 to improving the paving in Cambridge Street at a section of the route that the council is making fully pedestrianised.

Critics have said the tarmacing looks uneven and have questioned whether the new paving will hold up under in severe weather conditions.

This project is one section of a larger scheme to improve the layout of Aylesbury town centre to make it a more attractive place to visit.

Over £5m from the Government is being invested in improving Aylesbury town centre. Other projects linked to the major spend include converting largely-disused offices owned by the council into housing, and creating a new outdoor area for businesses linked to the demolition of the former Gala Bingo building.

Among the plans the council has drawn up to improve Cambridge Street, which includes popular businesses like Darlington’s Tea and Jayne Richards Flowers, is adding new drainage, bins, and lighting.

Other town centre works that has started in Aylesbury town centre, and is linked to the same scheme, are the upgrades to Aylesbury’s power network which are ongoing in Market Square.

Last year, Councillor Rachel Matthews said of the overall project to regenerate Aylesbury: “To ensure the town continues to grow, we must adapt to post covid high streets that are more agile and that attract people into a lively town centre experience with a variety of offerings.”

A Buckinghamshire Council spokesperson said: “The Cambridge Street public realm scheme is progressing well, though it is not yet complete. Several key elements are still to be installed, including festoon lighting, trees, planters, bin stores, in-ground parasol sockets, bollards, and cycle stands. As such, the final look and feel of the area is still in development. We’re confident, that once finished this project will provide a significant improvement for businesses, residents and visitors to the area and will be regarded as a success. It’s encouraging to note that many businesses along Cambridge Street, who were heavily consulted during the design process, have already expressed their appreciation for the changes being made.

“The scheme has been designed to meet appropriate highway standards. The surface features a camber similar to that of a carriageway, with substantial drainage infrastructure in place, including multiple gullies and U-shaped channels on either side of the scheme to capture and manage surface water runoff effectively. These drainage measures integrate with the existing system, which previously operated without issue, and we anticipate no problems resulting from the resurfacing. We expect the Cambridge Street works to be fully completed by the end of April, with the Market Square improvements scheduled for completion by late May or early June, pending the necessary power connection.”

Editor’s note: this article was updated to include a response from Bucks Council.