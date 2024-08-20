Aylesbury showroom to close after home improvement business falls into administration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A home improvement store in Aylesbury is set to close after its parent company fell into administration.

Yesterday (19 August) CTD Tiles, was put in administration and as a result of its financial struggles its showroom in Aylesbury is set to close.

Located in Broadfields Retail Park, the Aylesbury site is one of 56 stores closing, with administrators confirming 268 workers were made redundant across the UK.

An 11th hour deal with rival Topps Group, saw 30 shops under the CTD Tiles banner saved from closure. But Aylesbury’s shop was not among the fortunate minority.

Based in Newcastle an estimated 425 people were employed by the business, which was among the largest tile retailers in the country.

However, administration company Interpath Advisory revealed that jobs would be lost and stores would be closing as a result of the business’s struggles.

Current plans will see 92 people employed by CTD Tiles transfer over to Topps, with 65 members of staff being retained by administrators to assist with the administration process, while others will have to seek new ventures.

James Lumb, managing director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator of CTD Tiles, said: “CTD Tiles is a major player in the industry, but market conditions proved insurmountable as consumer and trade demand failed to recover in line with expectations.

“The transaction with Topps Group provides continuity for a considerable number of staff and stores as part of a major tiles group."

Topps Group’s chief executive confirmed plans to keep the CTD Tiles stores open under their current brand design and name.