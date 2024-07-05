Aylesbury shop up for sale as owner wants to put family first after four years of trading
Owner of Aylesbury Eco Stores, Deanna Alderson, confirmed plans to sell the business on Facebook this week.
She said wanting to spend more time with her family was the key reason for moving on from the High Street business.
Aylesbury Eco Stores was the first ever zero waste wholefoods refill store to open in the county town.
Since opening in 2020, the store moved from an industrial unit in Rabans Lane into a prominent position in Aylesbury town centre.
When explaining the difficult decision on social media, Deanna said: “Our lease ends in October 2024 and I am not in a position to commit to another lease period. It's been a wonderful (almost) five years but it's time I put my children first and focused on them instead of working six days a week including weekends, school holidays and after hours.
“The shop is a fantastic community based business that has the potential to grow and continue to thrive in the right hands. So if you or someone you know is looking for an exciting new venture then please get in touch.”
Further details of the leasehold agreement can be found online on the Right Biz website here.
"However if we do not sell before October 2024 all stock and furnishings will be sold off as the business comes to an end.”
She hopes the company’s strong Google Review rating, existing supplier lists, and loyal support on social media will appeal to potential buyers.
Further features that it is hoped will attract buyers are the wide product range at the store, that sells refillable whole foods, herbs and spices, snacks, treats, natural body care items, and other-sought after sustainable goods.
It is believed that the shop still has the potential to grow further as more and more customers look to purchase ecologically conscious items.