An Aylesbury cafe ran by a SEN school is set to reopen after receiving strong support from a local housing provider.

Pebble Brook Cafe reopens on Wednesday (1 March) after crucial support from Fairhive Homes Limited.

Pebble Brook School's cafe in Walton Court was closed on 17 February.

The team at Pebble Brook Cafe

Without support from the housing provider which owns the building the school would have been forced to permanently shut the cafe.

When the Healthy Living Centre lost its funding the cafe was set to shut as well and without an agreement to reopen with Fairhive, it would have shut permanently.

Now, with an agreement in place with Fairhive, which owns the building, the cafe can reopen for good. To celebrate at 10am on Wednesday people can attend a launch day which will include a free buffet.

Students run the cafe, getting vital work experiences at the community venue.

Students enjoying a drink at the soon to reopen venue

Pebble Brook School headteacher, David Miller, told The Bucks Herald: "Since we’ve been open, we have given work experience to over 75 pupils.

“We’ve given quite high-level training to a number of Sixth Form pupils. Currently, the apprentice chef at the cafe is a former pupil of ours.

"It has been hugely successful in a variety of things. Obviously, learning about catering, but also about all employability skills. Like, correct attendance, correct dress, how to interact with the public, increasing of confidence, all those things. It’s such an important part of our school.”

TJ from Pebble Brook Cafe

Fairhive Homes has created a stipulation that means any potential tenant that takes over the building will have to keep Pebble Brook School on as custodians of the cafe.

Over half term the school 105 free schools meals from the premises, the cafe was then closed for refurbishment ahead of Wednesday’s celebration.

David also mentioned his hopes to see as many members of the Aylesbury community at the reopening as possible, acknowledging how important cafes have become to people as safe warm places, in a period where heating and energy prices have been soaring.