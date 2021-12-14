Aylesbury salon shortlisted in seven categories for UK Hair and Beauty Awards

An Aylesbury hairdressers has been recognised in seven different categories for the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2022.

Duran’s Hair Studio on Bourbon Street has also been rated as one of the three best salons in Aylesbury according to the awards panel.

Business owner Lisa Duran said: "I am so proud of my team for not only getting into the finals for the Hair and Beauty awards 2022 in seven categories, but for also being rated as one of the top three salons in Aylesbury, plus recently winning two awards at the Salon awards 2021 and Best Salon in Bucks 2020.

Duran's

"They have worked so hard and supported me through the lockdowns they all deserve the recognition they are getting for being such a hard working and talented group of stylists.

"I am about to start my master's degree with Wella and can’t wait to see where that takes us as a salon. And of course, we must thank our clients that support us daily and helped us grow as a business over the past five years."

At the Salon awards Duran's took home both the best team and best extension top prizes.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards is designed to celebrate the industry, granting exposure to both large and small organisations.