Aylesbury salon shines bright at the 2025 Salon Business Awards

An award-winning salon in Aylesbury won big at Monday night’s annual Salon Business Awards. Safy B’s Salon took home the Silver Award for ‘Colour Salon of the Year’.

Safy B’s Salon is a luxury salon that specialises in vivid hair colouring, cutting and restyles, having been recognised for their immense talent with multiple industry accolades. The success of Safy B’s Salon is proof of the passion, commitment, and knowledge of every team member. Their dedication to provide exceptional hair transformations for their clients has set them asides from the competition.

Safy Burton, owner of Safy B’s said: “We can’t thank our customers enough for their support this past year. They are the foundation of our business and the backbone of our success. This award is a testimony to to all you for being so trusting in our salon. We love bringing your hair dreams to life every day! It is an absolute honour for our salon to have been names Silver ‘Colour Salon of the Year’ and we can’t wait to see what the rest of this year has in store for Safy B’s Salon! Congratulations to all the finalists and winners, and to Salon Business for hosting an incredible evening.”

The Salon Business Awards recognises the immense talent in the hairdressing industry, celebrating those with an unwavering passion for the hairdressing industry. The prestigious awards ceremony took place at 12th Knot at Sea Containers in London, where finalists and their guests were invited for a night of opulence and the opportunity to celebrate the best talent in the hairdressing industry.