Aylesbury salon shines bright after winning five awards at The Salon Awards 2024

This month, a hair salon in Aylesbury won big at a prestigious awards ceremony..

Safy B’s in Aylesbury has won a jaw-dropping five awards at The Salon Awards 2024.

The Salon Awards 2024 is a national event that recognises the immense talent in the hairdressing industry. These prestigious industry accolades celebrate those with an unwavering passion for hairdressing.

Safy B’s Salon and its team won ‘Best Colour Salon’, whilst Salon Owner, Safy Burton won ‘Colourist of the Year’ and ‘Stylist of the Year’. Sophie Fedoriw, Senior Stylist at Safy B’s and winner of this year’s ‘New Talent Colourist of the Year’ at the Goldwell Global Creative Awards, took home the award for ‘Creative Image of the Year’. Graduate Stylist Macy-Kay Reynolds won the ‘Future Talent Award’.

The success of Safy B’s is proof of the passion, commitment, and knowledge of every team member. Their dedication to provide exceptional hair transformations for their clients has set them aside from the competition.

For the past 5 years, the team have retained their title of the ‘Best Colour Salon’ and Salon Owner, Safy B has kept her crown as ‘Colourist of the Year’.

Safy Burton, owner of Safy B’s said: “It’s an absolute honour to have been recognised with five amazing accolades. We can’t thank our customers enough for their support this past year. They are the foundation of our business and the backbone of our success. We couldn’t do this without your support and trust, which drives us to keep pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional results. Thank you to all our clients for being part of our journey!”