Aylesbury salon shines bright after finalising for 11 awards at the Salon Awards 2024
Safy B’s in Aylesbury has been named as finalists, a jaw-dropping 11 times at The Salon Awards 2024.
The Salon Awards 2024 is a national event that recognises the immense talent in the hairdressing industry. These prestigious industry accolades celebrate those with an unwavering passion for hairdressing.
Safy B’s Salon has finalised in 11 categories:
- Safy B’s - Best Salon
- Safy B’s - Best Customer Experience
- Safy B’s - Best Colour Salon
- Safy B’s – Most Sustainable Salon
- Safy Burton – Creative Image of the Year
- Sophie Fedoriw – Creative Image of the Year
- Safy Burton – Colourist of the Year
- Macy-Kay Reynolds – Future Talent Award
- Jennifer De Freitas – Stylist of the Year
- Safy Burton – Stylist of the Year
- Sophie Fedoriw – Stylist of the Year
The success of Safy B’s is proof of the passion, commitment, and knowledge of every team member. Their dedication to provide exceptional hair transformations for their clients has set them asides from the competition.
Safy Burton, owner of Safy B’s said: “We can’t thank our customers enough for their support this past year. They are the foundation of our business and the backbone of our success. It is an honour to have been shortlisted as a finalist in 11 categories, and we can’t wait to join all the other amazing salons at the awards ceremony in November!”
