News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING

Aylesbury salon scoops seven awards at the 2023 Salon Awards

Safy B’s salon, Aylesbury, scoops seven awards at the 2023 Salon Awards, including Best Colour Salon and Colourist of the Year for the fourth consecutive year!
By Safy BurtonContributor
Published 8th Nov 2023, 11:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The buzz is real! Safy B’s is on cloud nine after a sensational win at this year's Salon Awards.

The event, held at the stunning Leonardo hotel St Paul’s on Sunday 5th November, turned out to be a grand affair for Safy B’s, bagging not one, not two, but a whopping seven awards!

The titles include:

Safy B’s win seven awards at salon awards Safy B’s win seven awards at salon awards
Safy B’s win seven awards at salon awards
Most Popular
  • BEST COLOUR SALON
  • BEST CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE
  • COLOURIST OF THE YEAR - Safy Burton
  • EXTENSION ARTIST - Safy Burton
  • CREATIVE IMAGES OF THE YEAR - Sophie Fedoriw
  • MEN STYLIST - Sophie Fedoriw
  • APPRENTICE OF THE YEAR - Macy Kay Reynolds

The success of Safy B’s is a testament to the passion and expertise of the entire team. Their commitment to providing top-notch service and artistic flair has truly set them apart.

"We're absolutely over the moon about our team's performance at this year's Salon Awards," exclaimed Safy Burton - Owner of Safy B’s .

"Holding onto the titles of Best Colour Salon and Colourist of the Year for four years running is an incredible achievement. It's all thanks to our amazing team and our fantastic clients!"

A massive shout-out to the loyal clientele of Safy B’s. Your trust and support have been the driving force behind our continued success.

Related topics:Aylesbury