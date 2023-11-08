Aylesbury salon scoops seven awards at the 2023 Salon Awards

Safy B’s salon, Aylesbury, scoops seven awards at the 2023 Salon Awards, including Best Colour Salon and Colourist of the Year for the fourth consecutive year!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The buzz is real! Safy B’s is on cloud nine after a sensational win at this year's Salon Awards.

The event, held at the stunning Leonardo hotel St Paul’s on Sunday 5th November, turned out to be a grand affair for Safy B’s, bagging not one, not two, but a whopping seven awards!

The titles include:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Safy B’s win seven awards at salon awards

BEST COLOUR SALON

BEST CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

COLOURIST OF THE YEAR - Safy Burton

EXTENSION ARTIST - Safy Burton

CREATIVE IMAGES OF THE YEAR - Sophie Fedoriw

MEN STYLIST - Sophie Fedoriw

APPRENTICE OF THE YEAR - Macy Kay Reynolds

Advertisement

Advertisement

The success of Safy B’s is a testament to the passion and expertise of the entire team. Their commitment to providing top-notch service and artistic flair has truly set them apart.

"We're absolutely over the moon about our team's performance at this year's Salon Awards," exclaimed Safy Burton - Owner of Safy B’s .

"Holding onto the titles of Best Colour Salon and Colourist of the Year for four years running is an incredible achievement. It's all thanks to our amazing team and our fantastic clients!"