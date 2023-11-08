Aylesbury salon scoops seven awards at the 2023 Salon Awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
The buzz is real! Safy B’s is on cloud nine after a sensational win at this year's Salon Awards.
The event, held at the stunning Leonardo hotel St Paul’s on Sunday 5th November, turned out to be a grand affair for Safy B’s, bagging not one, not two, but a whopping seven awards!
The titles include:
- BEST COLOUR SALON
- BEST CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE
- COLOURIST OF THE YEAR - Safy Burton
- EXTENSION ARTIST - Safy Burton
- CREATIVE IMAGES OF THE YEAR - Sophie Fedoriw
- MEN STYLIST - Sophie Fedoriw
- APPRENTICE OF THE YEAR - Macy Kay Reynolds
Advertisement
Advertisement
The success of Safy B’s is a testament to the passion and expertise of the entire team. Their commitment to providing top-notch service and artistic flair has truly set them apart.
"We're absolutely over the moon about our team's performance at this year's Salon Awards," exclaimed Safy Burton - Owner of Safy B’s .
"Holding onto the titles of Best Colour Salon and Colourist of the Year for four years running is an incredible achievement. It's all thanks to our amazing team and our fantastic clients!"
A massive shout-out to the loyal clientele of Safy B’s. Your trust and support have been the driving force behind our continued success.