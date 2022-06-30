Aylesbury salon owner 'speechless' after beauty store wins national business award

Safy B’s Salon located in Duck Farm Court was crowned the Ultimate Salon at an industry awards ceremony.

Owner, Safy Burton, was left ‘speechless’ by her team’s victory at the Salon Business Awards.

Sally and her team beat out 15 other finalists to claim the ultimate prize at the recent awards ceremony.

The Safy B's team at the Salon Business Awards 2022 at Quaglino’s, LondonPhotography by DFphotography / Danny Fitzpatrick Copyright www.dfphotography.co.uk

The Salon Business Awards aims to recognise personal care organisations displaying hard work, dedication and passion.

The team from Safy B’s were selected as finalists after being put forward for the major prize last month.

It was then up to industry leaders and fellow beauty care professionals to pick the overall winner.

The winners were announced at a glittering cocktail event in London at Quaglino’s Restaurant.

Salon owner and director, Safy Burton said: “I cannot believe that we are winners of the main category at the awards – I am speechless.

“It is amazing and it really is a huge honour to be recognized for our hard work, commitment and passion for the industry by our peers and industry icons – we are completely blown away.”

Overall, 14 trophies were handed out at the event in Mayfair.

Salon Business publishing editor Joanne Charlton said: “This was the biggest and best SBAwards Grand Final yet.