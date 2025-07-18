Aylesbury salon owner, Safy Burton, won big at Sunday night’s Hair Pro Awards, taking home the acclaimed award for ‘Master Colourist of the Year’ 2025.

Safy B has been recognised globally for her immense colour talent with numerous industry accolades. Safy owns Safy B’s Salon in Aylesbury , a salon which specialises in vivid hair colour, cutting, restyles and incredible hair transformations. The success of Safy B’s Salon is proof of the passion, commitment, and knowledge of every team member. Their dedication to provide exceptional hair transformations for their clients has set them asides from the competition.

This award honours a colourist who demonstrates exceptional skill in hair colouring techniques, creating stunning, trendsetting looks that enhance their clients' beauty. The Hair Pro Awards also champions the importance of continued personal development, something which the team at Safy B’s Salon are very passionate about.

Safy Burton, owner of Safy B’s Salon said: “I began my journey to becoming a colourist over 20 years ago and my passion is still as enthusiastic as the day that I began my training. The endless possibility of colour inspires me to continue to create transformative results for my clients, allowing me to bring their hair fantasies to life! I’m honoured to have received such an incredible award which is truly dear to my heart. Thank you to my clients who are the backbone of my business and my team who are constantly helping me to evolve – I appreciate all of you!”