Aylesbury salon owner finalises for three prestigious hairdressing awards

Safy Burton at the Goldwell Color Creatives Finalist Day

An award-winning stylist and salon owner from Aylesbury has finalised for three hairdressing awards.

Safy Burton, stylist and salon owner from Aylesbury, has finalised for ‘Creative Colourist of the Year’ at the Goldwell Colour Creative Awards and ‘Best Avant-Garde’ and ‘Best Digital’ at the AIPP Awards.

For the Goldwell Colour Creative Awards, Safy B made it to the ‘Top 5’ for the UK. If Safy wins in this round of the competition, she will go on to represent the UK at the Goldwell Global Creative Awards Final, which takes place in Milan later this year - an opportunity which she has called a “dream”.

Safy’s rainbow inspired look is a true reflection of her artistry as a colourist – producing a gorgeous look, packed with bold, expressive, creative energy.

For the AIPP Awards, Safy has finalised amongst global icons – being widely recognised for the creative essence that she exudes in her work. This iconic competition saw nearly 500 hair fashion collections submitted from 34 countries around the world. The finals will be taking place in Madrid in October where Safy B hopes to take home not one, but two awards!

Safy B’s Salon is a luxury salon that specialises in vivid hair colouring, cutting and restyles, having been recognised for their immense talent with multiple industry accolades. The success of Safy B’s Salon is proof of the passion, commitment, and knowledge of every team member. Their dedication to provide exceptional hair transformations for their clients has set them asides from the competition.

Safy Burton, owner of Safy B’s said: “It is such an honour to have finalised for three incredible awards – it’s a dream! These awards are a testimony to my work in the salon and all my clients for being so trusting in the salon – thank you for allowing me to bring your vivid hair dreams to life every day! The team at Safy B’s and myself work incredibly hard, so to finalise for this award feels special. Bring on the finals – hopefully I’ll be coming home with three awards!"