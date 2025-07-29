Aylesbury salon owner continues her winning streak

Safy Burton took home the award for 'Bronze Creative Colourist of the Year'

An award-winning Aylesbury salon owner has been honoured for her visionary colour work at a renowned hairdressing awards ceremony.

Safy Burton, of Safy B’s Salon in Aylesbury took home the award for ‘Bronze Creative Colourist of the Year’ at Sunday Night’s Global Creative Awards – a ceremony that celebrates some of the most exciting emerging and established talent in the industry.

This award spotlights colourists who demonstrates exceptional talent in hair creative colouring techniques and technical skills. Safy’s rainbow inspired look is a true reflection of her artistry as a colourist – producing a gorgeous look, packed with bold, expressive, creative energy.

Safy B has been recognised globally for her immense colour talent with numerous industry accolades. Safy owns Safy B’s Salon in Aylesbury, a salon which specialises in vivid hair colour, cutting, restyles and incredible hair transformations.

Safy Burton's winning image at the Global Creative Awards.

The success of Safy B’s Salon is proof of the passion, commitment, and knowledge of every team member. Their dedication to provide exceptional hair transformations for their clients has set them asides from the competition.

Safy Burton, owner of Safy B’s Salon said: “I’ve been in this industry for over 20 years, and it never fails to amaze how this industry continues to evolve and grow – my dedication and passion are still as strong as the day that I began training.

"The endless possibility of colour inspires me to continue to create transformative results for my clients, allowing me to bring their hair fantasies to life! It is a dream to have been recognised amongst so many talented colourists across the country.

"Thank you to my clients who are the backbone of my business and my team who are constantly helping me to evolve – I appreciate all of you!”