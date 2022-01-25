Aylesbury residents can now nominate their favourite local organisations for annual community awards

Aylesbury residents are encouraged to send in their nominations for an annual family-friendly community awards project.

Voting opened yesterday (January 24), for Little Ankle Biters Buckinghamshire Awards in 2022, family friendly businesses, community groups and charities are all eligible for prizes.

Little Ankle Biters is a grassroots review business aimed at supporting parents who would appreciate a guide on where best to go for family activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team behind the Little Ankle Biters Awards

The awards, now in their fifth year, honour and celebrate entrepreneurs, businesses, individuals, and charities, that have made a significant impact in the local community.

Nominations can be submitted online, via the Little Ankle Biters website here, voting opened at 9am and closes on Friday February 4.

Once voting has been tallied up a shortlist of chosen organisations will be revealed, a public vote will decide the winners in each category.

Organisers haven't confirmed whether this year's ceremony tentatively scheduled for the spring, will be held in person or virtually.

Gabby Stiles, director of Dragon Sensory

Company co-founder Kate Gregory, said: “The Little Ankle Biters’ Awards are designed to honour and put a spotlight on the many amazing Buckinghamshire-based businesses and nonprofits that work tirelessly to put a smile on the faces of families while in turn helping to keep them safe, happy and entertained.

"The last two years have been extremely challenging for the hospitality, events, and charitable sector, as they have battled through the pandemic, so this is a real opportunity for the

community to get behind their favourite business or organisation by sending in a nomination for one of this year’s awards.”

Here is a full list of the categories for the Little Ankle Biters’ Awards 2022, including a few new ones:

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre director, Sophie Denney

 Best Charity or Not for Profit Organisation

 Best Children’s Activity Class (music, dance, drama, sensory etc)

 Best Children’s Party Entertainer

 Best Children’s Party Venue

 Best Children’s Sports Club

 Best Family Attraction

 Best Family-Friendly Place to Eat (pub, café, or restaurant)

 Best for the Grown Ups (spas, gyms, restaurants, salons etc)

 Best Family-Friendly Local Event **NEW FOR 2022**

 Best Local Independent Business

 Best Museum

 Best New Business (family-friendly business launched in last 24 months)

 Best Parent Run Business **NEW FOR 2022**

 Best Party Supplier

 Best Pregnancy Business or Service

 Best Soft Play

 Best Theatre

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre director, Sophie Denney, said: “Local business awards that champion and recognise the work of different companies in the region are incredibly important to

building reputation and trust within the community.

"We are lucky enough to have been nominated and indeed to have won the Little Ankle Biters Awards on two occasions and it’s a great accolade that we never take for granted.

"As a venue we work passionately to engage with families and introduce children to the arts. With plenty of exciting family shows on the horizon for 2022, the work of Little Ankle Biters

and ongoing support of the surrounding areas will undoubtedly give us another year to be proud of. Thank you, Little Ankle Biters, for putting local businesses in the spotlight.”