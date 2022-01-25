Aylesbury residents can now nominate their favourite local organisations for annual community awards
People can nominate charities, businesses or community groups
Aylesbury residents are encouraged to send in their nominations for an annual family-friendly community awards project.
Voting opened yesterday (January 24), for Little Ankle Biters Buckinghamshire Awards in 2022, family friendly businesses, community groups and charities are all eligible for prizes.
Little Ankle Biters is a grassroots review business aimed at supporting parents who would appreciate a guide on where best to go for family activities.
The awards, now in their fifth year, honour and celebrate entrepreneurs, businesses, individuals, and charities, that have made a significant impact in the local community.
Nominations can be submitted online, via the Little Ankle Biters website here, voting opened at 9am and closes on Friday February 4.
Once voting has been tallied up a shortlist of chosen organisations will be revealed, a public vote will decide the winners in each category.
Organisers haven't confirmed whether this year's ceremony tentatively scheduled for the spring, will be held in person or virtually.
Company co-founder Kate Gregory, said: “The Little Ankle Biters’ Awards are designed to honour and put a spotlight on the many amazing Buckinghamshire-based businesses and nonprofits that work tirelessly to put a smile on the faces of families while in turn helping to keep them safe, happy and entertained.
"The last two years have been extremely challenging for the hospitality, events, and charitable sector, as they have battled through the pandemic, so this is a real opportunity for the
community to get behind their favourite business or organisation by sending in a nomination for one of this year’s awards.”
Here is a full list of the categories for the Little Ankle Biters’ Awards 2022, including a few new ones:
Best Charity or Not for Profit Organisation
Best Children’s Activity Class (music, dance, drama, sensory etc)
Best Children’s Party Entertainer
Best Children’s Party Venue
Best Children’s Sports Club
Best Family Attraction
Best Family-Friendly Place to Eat (pub, café, or restaurant)
Best for the Grown Ups (spas, gyms, restaurants, salons etc)
Best Family-Friendly Local Event **NEW FOR 2022**
Best Local Independent Business
Best Museum
Best New Business (family-friendly business launched in last 24 months)
Best Parent Run Business **NEW FOR 2022**
Best Party Supplier
Best Pregnancy Business or Service
Best Soft Play
Best Theatre
Aylesbury Waterside Theatre director, Sophie Denney, said: “Local business awards that champion and recognise the work of different companies in the region are incredibly important to
building reputation and trust within the community.
"We are lucky enough to have been nominated and indeed to have won the Little Ankle Biters Awards on two occasions and it’s a great accolade that we never take for granted.
"As a venue we work passionately to engage with families and introduce children to the arts. With plenty of exciting family shows on the horizon for 2022, the work of Little Ankle Biters
and ongoing support of the surrounding areas will undoubtedly give us another year to be proud of. Thank you, Little Ankle Biters, for putting local businesses in the spotlight.”
Gabby Stiles, director of Dragon Sensory, a 2021 award winner, said: “I would like to thank everyone who voted for Dragon Sensory Ltd. To be nominated in three categories for the Little Ankle Biters’ Awards in our first year of business is an achievement, but to win two of the awards was incredible!”