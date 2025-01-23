Aylesbury resident raises alarm over electricity bill hike as MP calls maintenance company 'rip-off'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A resident in Aylesbury has claimed a maintenance company has not been fulfilling its duties managing a block of flats in the town.

FirstPort Maintenance raised electricity costs at the building in Aylesbury by nearly £3,000. It has also been claimed that the company is charging residents for duties that have not been carried out regularly at the property such as window cleaning and mowing the lawn.

FirstPort Maintenance has been in the headlines in recent weeks after a number of MPs demanded a meeting with the company regarding its leasehold agreements.

Rachel Blake MP for Cities of London and Westminster said: “Residents are sick of rip-off service charges, substandard maintenance and a complete lack of communication from poor managing agents like FirstPort. National changes are needed to enable managing agents to be accountable to residents and for services to be transparent, and I support the Government's actions in doing this.

Buckingham and Bletchley MP Callum Anderson was one of the MPs demanding a meeting with the maintenance company

“In the meantime, I and other Labour MPs will continue to hold individual managing agents to account, and encourage constituents to come forward with any cases which may be of interest."

She was among dozens of MPs who signed a letter calling for a meeting with the managing director of FirstPort regarding the increased fees its tenants were being ordered to pay. Buckingham and Bletchley MP Callum Anderson also signed the document.

The resident who contacted The Bucks Herald said he received no explanation from the company as to why costs were being raised. He claims services have not improved, despite price hikes in two consecutive years, and that complaints are often answered with generic vague excuses.

A spokesperson for the property management company said: “We are aware of concerns raised by residents and have taken steps to address them. We appointed a new grounds maintenance contractor to ensure that communal grounds are maintained to a high standard, and the grass has been cut regularly since their appointment. We have also instructed a new window cleaning contract, which will commence in March when weather conditions are more viable for regular window cleaning.”

FirstPort managing director Martin King met with MPs at a Parliamentary hearing earlier this month. MPs said they receive three regular complaints regarding the company, that manage around over 300,000 properties in the UK. They were: excessive service charge rises, failure to complete vital building maintenance work and a lack of responsiveness from FirstPort when they raised concerns.

Sources within the company have said the meeting was productive and that the business is looking to work with MPs on a longer term basis. Also it has been highlighted that electricity costs have risen significantly throughout the UK in recent years and that is not something the maintenance firm can influence.

David Pinto-Duschinsky MP for Hendon, who co-chaired the meeting with FirstPort, added: “I’ve had dozens and dozens of complaints about FirstPort’s unacceptable service charge hikes, poor service and lack of responsiveness and transparency. All too often they are using leaseholders as little more than cash cows to be milked for every penny. People are paying more and more, and getting less and less.

“Enough is enough. This group of Labour MPs has come together to do everything we can to hold these unscrupulous managing agents to account.”