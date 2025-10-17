Aylesbury Railway Club reopens after being rescued from development plans

Aylesbury’s railway club has reopened after fears it could be converted into housing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aylesbury Town Council confirmed the Railway Club by the town’s railway station is set to reopen.

Town council leader, Councillor Richard Lloyd, confirmed the 65-year-old social centre will once again be open to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023, the building was shut down and the town council revealed developers were interested in purchasing the site.

Aylesbury Town Council protected the building from potential real estate sales, citing its local importance and history.

In a video, which can be viewed on YouTube here, Councillor Lloyd said: “Aylesbury Town Council are extremely proud to have restored this venue, not only as a community hub, but also as part of Aylesbury’s history. We’re delighted to welcome you all back!”

Since purchasing the building, the town council has overseen an extensive refurbishment, and has updated the decorations and furnishings throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A drop-in event has been organised on October 30, allowing people to view the new site which includes two large halls with a stage and bar, as well as two meeting rooms upstairs.

Councillor Richard Lloyd confirmed the club was returning

Aylesbury Town Council has revealed it used an in-house maintenance team as well as electric, gas, and plumbing companies, plus other regional businesses to prepare the site for reopening.

Interested parties can book the venue for public or private events on the council’s website here.

A town council spokesperson previously said of the project: “Our goal was to create a space that feels both familiar and fresh: a place where people can come together to celebrate, learn, relax, and enjoy entertainment in a welcoming setting.”