Aylesbury pub to offer discounted international pints during 12-day beer festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pub in Aylesbury is participating in a nationwide ‘beer festival’ launched by a popular pub group.

Between 6-17 March, new beers will be on offer at discounted prices at the White Hart. It is part of a nationwide ‘beer festival’ launched by JD Wetherspoon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wetherspoon is promising a range of 30 real ales, including five from overseas brewers at the Aylesbury venue.

Some of the new beers coming to Aylesbury

Overseas beers will be served at the pub in Exchange Street that have come from Taiwan, Germany, USA, Belgium and Italy. Wetherspoon says that a number of beers have been brewed especially for the festival.

Among the festival collection are vegan beers, the pub company adds.

There are also beers that include chocolate and vanilla in their ingredients, they will all be priced at £2.49 a pint.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wetherspoon has released the following line-up: Spring Frenzy (Daleside Brewery), Grizzly Bear IPA (Shepherd Neame), Disco Macaw (Redpoint Brewing, Taiwan), Crafty Fox (Hook Norton Brewery), Bite the Bullet! (Oakham Ales), Bingo Lady (The Lost Abbey Brewing Company, USA), Chocolate Ale (Leikeim

Brewery, Germany), Parts and Labour (Rooster’s Brewery), Germain (Brouwerij De Bock, Belgium), Roasted Nuts (Rebellion Brewery) and Falstaff (Birrificio Gregorio, Italy).