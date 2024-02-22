Aylesbury pub to offer discounted international pints during 12-day beer festival
A pub in Aylesbury is participating in a nationwide ‘beer festival’ launched by a popular pub group.
Between 6-17 March, new beers will be on offer at discounted prices at the White Hart. It is part of a nationwide ‘beer festival’ launched by JD Wetherspoon.
Wetherspoon is promising a range of 30 real ales, including five from overseas brewers at the Aylesbury venue.
Overseas beers will be served at the pub in Exchange Street that have come from Taiwan, Germany, USA, Belgium and Italy. Wetherspoon says that a number of beers have been brewed especially for the festival.
Among the festival collection are vegan beers, the pub company adds.
There are also beers that include chocolate and vanilla in their ingredients, they will all be priced at £2.49 a pint.
Wetherspoon has released the following line-up: Spring Frenzy (Daleside Brewery), Grizzly Bear IPA (Shepherd Neame), Disco Macaw (Redpoint Brewing, Taiwan), Crafty Fox (Hook Norton Brewery), Bite the Bullet! (Oakham Ales), Bingo Lady (The Lost Abbey Brewing Company, USA), Chocolate Ale (Leikeim
Brewery, Germany), Parts and Labour (Rooster’s Brewery), Germain (Brouwerij De Bock, Belgium), Roasted Nuts (Rebellion Brewery) and Falstaff (Birrificio Gregorio, Italy).
Pub manager Abbie Cartwright said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, including those from overseas, over a 12-day period, at great value-for-money prices. It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been available in the pub, as well as those brewed specially for the festival."