Aylesbury pub closes for £319k makeover including new look beer garden

A pub in Aylesbury is closing temporarily to undergo a £319,000 makeover.

The Honey Bee, located in the Fairford Leys area of Aylesbury, closed its doors on Monday and is scheduled to reopen on April 10.

After the expensive revamp, a spokesperson for the pub has revealed that the bar will be separated into two defined areas. They said: “The Honey Bee will feature two distinct areas designed to cater to all: a lively bar area for locals to gather and a cozy, family-oriented lounge. A central partition will divide these spaces, ensuring there’s a place for everyone to enjoy their time at the pub, whether it’s for a drink, a meal, or a celebration.”

Upon reopening it has been confirmed that the pub will be showing live sports on 4k big screens and will have access to the TNT Sports package. Money has also been put towards redesigning the bar’s beer garden.

The pub will also be running deals and featured nights when it is open again. The Honey Bee will host Burger Tuesdays, Steak Thursdays, and have weekly quiz and poker nights.

The Honey Bee is located in Aylesbury near Fairford Leys Play Park, and it is hoped that the refreshed pub will appeal to families and those on afternoon strolls.

Gavin Crisell, a partner for Marston’s, the controlling group that runs the pub, said: "We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back and showcase the fantastic updates, especially the revamped beer garden, just in time for the warmer weather. Whether you’re popping in for a pint, enjoying a family meal, or taking part in one of our exciting events, The Honey Bee is the perfect place to create new memories with loved ones."

Marston’s operates over 1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland, and Wales, and says it looks after both traditional locals and family-friendly pubs.

An artist's impression of what the new sports bar area will look like

When reopened, a spokesperson advises that its kitchen will still be cooking up pub classics, including Steak & Ale Pie, Katsu Chicken Burger, and Mega Mixed Grill, with meal options available for both adults and children.