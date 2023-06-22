Aylesbury owner receives industry award just 10 months after launching his own business

An Aylesbury-based business owner has won industry recognition for his new venture after just 10 months.

Nigel Brady, owner of Ovenu Aylesbury, has been recognised by the Quality Business Awards 2023, having been voted Best Home Cleaning Service in Aylesbury Vale.

Prior to launching Ovenu Aylesbury, he 47-year-old enjoyed a long career in the retail sector. He purchased the company from previous franchisee Kerry Corney.

Nigel Brady who runs Ovenu Aylesbury, photo from Stewart Turkington

Less than one per cent of UK businesses qualify for the Quality Business Awards. To qualify businesses must achieve an overall quality score of 95 per cent or more.

Nigel, from Aylesbury, said: “To win this award just 10 months after taking on the business is an absolute thrill and makes all the hard work worthwhile. Ultimately, this award is based upon the quality ratings from my clients and that’s what makes it so special.”

Having spent almost three decades working in retail for Marks & Spencer, he decided to change career in September 2021, joining Ovenu Aylesbury as a technician, later buying the franchised business last August.

He added: “I enjoyed my time at M&S, but I always had an ambition to be my own boss and take control of my life. Working alongside Kerry before buying the business was the perfect introduction and allowed me to hit the ground running.

“I’ve built upon her success and as a result I’m enjoying a high level of enquiries and a healthy order book – which means I’m doing something right!”

Nigel covers Watlington, Princes Risborough, Wendover, Thame, Waddesdon, Whitchurch, and surrounding areas, as well as Aylesbury.

Rik Hellewell, the founder and managing director of Ovenu, said: “Nigel's retail experience, together with his skills and commitment to customer service have all contributed to a thriving business. I congratulate him on this well-deserved award and I’m sure Ovenu Aylesbury will go from strength to strength.”

