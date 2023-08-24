MHA Hillside organised an event packed full of colour, culture and cuisine to celebrate South Asian Heritage Month.

South Asian Heritage Month is the name given to the month-long celebration in the South Asian diaspora to celebrate the heritage of people with roots in the South Asian countries of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives.

The home prides itself on having a diverse workforce with staff from various countries including India, Pakistan, Spain, Bangladesh and the Philippines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Staff members prepared food and came in traditional attire, with members of their families from all ages also attending.

Staff dressed in traditional attire to showcase their culture for South Asian Heritage Month.

Members of the South Asian community were also invited.

Some staff members performed songs from their respective nations and provided live entertainment.

Bilgy Joseph, home manager said: “ We enjoyed a fantastic day of culture, food, music, dancing and friendship to celebrate South Asian Heritage celebration month.

“South Asian Heritage Month is an event that seeks to commemorate and celebrate South Asian cultures, histories, and communities.

There was plenty of food from different parts of the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is also an opportunity to learn about the diverse heritage and cultures that continue to link the UK with South Asia.

“It was such a pleasure to celebrate the event with our residents, families, friends and staff.

“We were also delighted to make new friends who visited us from the local South Asian community.

“Thank you so much to everyone that was involved in such a wonderful day.

“Celebrating South Asian Heritage Month gives us the opportunity to embrace the principles of equality and diversity which are so important to us at MHA Hillside.