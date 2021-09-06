Aylesbury Market businesses now thriving on the high street

Seven Aylesbury Market traders have decided to expand their businesses by becoming high street enterprizes this year.

In the last few weeks, four businesses has moved into units within the town, after getting their starts on the market.

“As the operator of Aylesbury Market, it’s great to see a number of our market traders now stepping up to run their businesses in fixed retail units,” said Councillor Gareth Williams.

He added: “The market is a great way for new businesses to get started, and it’s also a business ‘incubator’, helping to nurture local businesses. It’s worth noting that high street names such as Morrisons and Marks & Spencer started out as market traders.”

S&S Kitchens has taken over the unit in Kingsbury that was previously occupied by Pizza Express.

Owners Steve and Stevi said: “We’re glad to be moving from street food trading, where you endure all sorts of weather conditions, into a warm restaurant. However, we don't expect the workload to get any easier, but we’re excited to be developing our business to the next level. Our street food will still be available for events."

Eco Bonobo, a plastic free, zero waste, vegan-friendly business has recently moved into Duck Farm Court.

Natasha May, the owner of Eco Bonobo, commented: "I started Eco Bonobo in Aylesbury in 2019 by trading on Aylesbury Market after seeing a requirement for plastic-free shopping in the community. After expanding my market range into local towns, my brand started to grow in popularity. I quickly realised there was a need for me to have a permanent base. Aylesbury is my hometown and I want to help the community make positive changes to the environment."

Bokkie Foods has also moved into Duck Farm Court offering a wide range of meals.

Claire Alderton, the owner of Bokkie Foods, has set up the unit as an additional offer to the South African street food and event catering in and around Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire that she already runs.

Claire said: "This has come about because of the pandemic, I was doing everything single-handed and not really able to grow the business, so I knew that something had to change. That was when I decided to invest in a property where I could employ staff to continue the growth of the business. I would like to thank all my ongoing customers for their support to get us to this stage.”

Secret Asia still has a stall on Aylesbury Market but have also opened in the retail unit on Cambridge Place previously occupied by the Peking Inn restaurant. Secret Asia brings inspiration from Japan, Korea and South East Asia, to help you feel a touch of Asia in its very own grocery store.

Bucks Council advises to find out more about becoming a market trader, you can contact the market manager, Paul Kirkham. He can be reached on 07738 314088 or via email at [email protected]

Aylesbury Market also has its own website, which can be visited here.