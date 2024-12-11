An aspiring football coach from Aylesbury was one of just two tacticians given the opportunity to coach alongside England’s former head coach at Wembley.

Craig Baker completed coaching drills alongside former interim head coach of the England men’s national team, Lee Carsley.

Carsley, who remains in charge of England’s under 21 side, was joined by former internationals: Karen Carney, Tony Adams and Dion Dublin.

Baker was one of two chosen participants in the scheme alongside, Shahla Khaliqiar, they both got to walk Wembley’s hallowed turf as part of the Chase football coaching programme.

They had a chat with the man, who was recently marshalling Champions League and Premier League winners, who offered advice and tips before the drills started.

Baker said: “It’s a once in a lifetime experience to step onto the grass at Wembley, learn from an inspirational figure like Lee Carsley and hear about his coaching journey first hand. The Chase football coaching programme has fuelled my passion for coaching and given me brilliant transferable skills for the future. I’m really grateful to be given this chance and the opportunity to progress my career in coaching.”

Chase is providing fully funded access to 2,900 introductory coaching qualifications and 85 professional coaching bursaries in the UK. The international banking company is running the sessions as part of its partnership with the UK’s football governing bodies. More details on the programme can be found online.

Deborah Keay, chief marketing officer at Chase, added: “Through our Chase football coaching programme, we aim to support people on their coaching journey by removing barriers to entry, so they can develop key life skills and boost their employability.”